BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,048,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.25% of Badger Meter worth $466,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,415,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,458,000 after purchasing an additional 198,228 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,184,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,870,000 after purchasing an additional 18,336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 8.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,010,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,732,000 after purchasing an additional 78,363 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 515,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at $342,786.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Badger Meter Trading Down 1.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $118.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 0.89. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $124.35.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 39.65%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

