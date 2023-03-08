BlackRock Inc. Sells 205,020 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,735,048 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 205,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.51% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $495,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $739,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at $955,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.