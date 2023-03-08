BlackRock Inc. Sells 209,864 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,149,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 209,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.58% of Crocs worth $490,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 59,268 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Capital Management Associates NY increased its holdings in Crocs by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 9,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,109,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Trading Down 0.5 %

CROX stock opened at $124.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.55. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.16 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. Crocs’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $1,443,893.55. Following the sale, the president now owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,515,062.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,571 shares of company stock worth $8,354,696 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

