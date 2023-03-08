BlackRock Inc. Sells 269,396 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,915,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269,396 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.83% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $528,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $132,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 135.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 324.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 556,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 425,611 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 27.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $882,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:JEF opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

