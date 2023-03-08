BlackRock Inc. Sells 618,670 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,027,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 618,670 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of Commercial Metals worth $497,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Commercial Metals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 32,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $7,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,952,289.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMC opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 13.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

