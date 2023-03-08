BMO Capital Markets Increases SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$30.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.

SNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.38.

TSE SNC opened at C$30.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$21.27 and a 12 month high of C$33.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.50. The stock has a market cap of C$5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 95.03, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.41.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

