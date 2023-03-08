Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Short Interest Down 8.0% in February

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 6,230,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BOXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Boxed to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boxed from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boxed from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Boxed Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BOXD opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.81. Boxed has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $12.45.
Institutional Trading of Boxed
Boxed Company Profile
Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boxed (BOXD)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.