Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Short Interest Down 8.0% in February

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 6,230,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

BOXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Boxed to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boxed from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boxed from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE BOXD opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.81. Boxed has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boxed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Boxed by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 857,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 376,035 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Boxed by 23,719.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 368,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Boxed by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 103,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boxed by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 544,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

