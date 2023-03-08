BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance
Shares of BBIO stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
About BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
