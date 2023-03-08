Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW) Short Interest Update

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the January 31st total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Bridgetown

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgetown stock. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 470,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Bridgetown makes up approximately 0.0% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

Bridgetown Price Performance

BTWNW stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Bridgetown has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.