Brokerages Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Price Target at $38.33

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CWEN shares. CIBC raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 37.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 35,662 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth $1,634,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 81,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 48,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.07. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

