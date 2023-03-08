Brokerages Set Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Target Price at $31.50

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EE shares. StockNews.com raised Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excelerate Energy stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Excelerate Energy has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

