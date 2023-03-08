Brokerages Set Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Target Price at $13.71

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Zuora alerts:

Insider Activity at Zuora

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $216,381.44. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,261 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $115,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $216,381.44. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,471 shares of company stock valued at $884,089 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Zuora Trading Down 3.4 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zuora by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,292 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 113,942 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Zuora by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 30,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zuora by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,876,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 583,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. Zuora has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 60.28%. The firm had revenue of $101.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.