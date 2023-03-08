Brokers Issue Forecasts for Capital Power Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.42 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.58. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPX. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CSFB reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.75.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Capital Power Increases Dividend

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$42.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.20. The stock has a market cap of C$4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$39.53 and a 1 year high of C$51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.19, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.95%.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.