Brokers Issue Forecasts for Extendicare Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Extendicare in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Extendicare’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Extendicare Dividend Announcement

TSE EXE opened at C$6.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$546.45 million, a P/E ratio of 647.00 and a beta of 1.20. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$6.41 and a 1-year high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,800.00%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

