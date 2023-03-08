Brokers Issue Forecasts for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.67 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

RY has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $99.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.992 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,816,000 after buying an additional 2,687,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,959 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,089,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,647,000 after buying an additional 683,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,202,000 after buying an additional 12,610,726 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

