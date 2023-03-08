Brokers Offer Predictions for Canadian Utilities Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Canadian Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CU. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on Canadian Utilities and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CSFB lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.56.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

Canadian Utilities Increases Dividend

CU opened at C$35.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.64. The stock has a market cap of C$7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$33.24 and a 12-month high of C$41.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$36.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.449 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is 81.74%.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.