Brokers Offer Predictions for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DoubleVerify in a research note issued on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for DoubleVerify’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DV. TheStreet upgraded DoubleVerify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoubleVerify stock opened at $26.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 105.44 and a beta of 0.76. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $32.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 52.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,812 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth $50,519,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 586.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,807,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,900 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth $32,287,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,415 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $164,273.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,298.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $164,273.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,298.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $37,266.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,393.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,528 shares of company stock valued at $320,907. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.