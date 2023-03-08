Brokers Offer Predictions for Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Six Flags Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 2.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of SIX opened at $28.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $31,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 602,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 258,483 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.