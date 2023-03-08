Brokers Set Expectations for SunOpta Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of SunOpta in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for SunOpta’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $8.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $873.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08. SunOpta has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $11.67.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $221.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in SunOpta by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 89.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

