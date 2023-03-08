Brokers Set Expectations for Zumiez Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Zumiez’s FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS.
NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $441.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.50.
Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.
