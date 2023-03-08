Brokers Set Expectations for Zumiez Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Zumiez’s FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $441.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

About Zumiez

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zumiez by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,639 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Zumiez by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,923 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Zumiez by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Zumiez by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.