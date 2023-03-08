BRP Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BRP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BRP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BRP opened at $26.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56. BRP Group has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BRP Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in BRP Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in BRP Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in BRP Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

