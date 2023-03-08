California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,728,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,892 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of California Water Service Group worth $512,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 37.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 559.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

California Water Service Group Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group started coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

CWT stock opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.48. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $48.46 and a 1 year high of $66.12.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $200.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

