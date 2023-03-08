Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report released on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.04). The consensus estimate for Innoviz Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.
Innoviz Technologies Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Innoviz Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 123.1% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,905,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,300 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $10,759,000. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Innoviz Technologies Company Profile
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innoviz Technologies (INVZ)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.