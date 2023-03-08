Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report released on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.04). The consensus estimate for Innoviz Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83. Innoviz Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 123.1% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,905,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,300 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $10,759,000. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

