Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Portage Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.73). The consensus estimate for Portage Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share.

PRTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Portage Biotech from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Portage Biotech from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Portage Biotech stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. Portage Biotech has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Portage Biotech by 40.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.

