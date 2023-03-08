Cara Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Cara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. The company has a market cap of $359.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.99. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $39,512.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,919.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $147,171 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.