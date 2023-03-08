CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

CareCloud Price Performance

Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $27.45.

