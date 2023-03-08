CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in CarMax by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in CarMax by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other CarMax news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

KMX stock opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $106.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Stories

