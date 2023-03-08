Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) CEO Thomas Alex Vetter Sells 2,100 Shares

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 2,100 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $38,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,053,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Alex Vetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Thomas Alex Vetter sold 49,579 shares of Cars.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $921,673.61.

NYSE CARS opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $20.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Cars.com had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

