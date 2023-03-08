Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) CEO Thomas Alex Vetter Sells 2,100 Shares

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 2,100 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $38,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,053,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Thomas Alex Vetter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 3rd, Thomas Alex Vetter sold 49,579 shares of Cars.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $921,673.61.
Cars.com Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE CARS opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $20.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12 and a beta of 1.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cars.com (CARS)
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.