CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.95 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. CECO Environmental updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

CECO Environmental Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $513.71 million, a PE ratio of 74.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CECO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

