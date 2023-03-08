Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $5.95 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 507,190 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 26,240 shares during the period. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

