Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
Cellebrite DI Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $5.95 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellebrite DI
Cellebrite DI Company Profile
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellebrite DI (CLBT)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.