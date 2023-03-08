CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$138.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$138.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIB.A. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Trading Down 0.6 %

CGI stock opened at C$123.20 on Friday. CGI has a 12 month low of C$95.45 and a 12 month high of C$125.96. The stock has a market cap of C$26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$119.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$112.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.