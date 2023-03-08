Chardan Capital Comments on Avidity Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.90) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.28). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avidity Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.52) per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RNA. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of RNA stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. Avidity Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $78,141.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,121 shares of company stock worth $556,584. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

