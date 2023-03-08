Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase Sells 1,500 Shares

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,889,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chase alerts:

On Monday, February 6th, Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $143,775.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $135,630.00.

Chase Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $101.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.34. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $74.36 and a 12 month high of $102.45. The company has a market cap of $966.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 12.36 and a quick ratio of 10.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 223,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chase by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chase by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chase by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday.

Chase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.