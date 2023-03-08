Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 275.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 653,584 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 965,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 445,640 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $3,626,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 282.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 196,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 144,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLDT opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $578.90 million, a PE ratio of 237.00 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 1,680.00%.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

