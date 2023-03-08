Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives $8.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

CMRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

CMRX stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $137.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Chimerix had a net margin of 509.01% and a return on equity of 113.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter worth $54,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

