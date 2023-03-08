Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,764,000 after purchasing an additional 403,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $117.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

