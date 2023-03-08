Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 292,448 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $18,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 25.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 182,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 16.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 6.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Force Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth $4,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $103.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.22. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $108.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CRUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,991.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $210,689.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,176.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,371. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

