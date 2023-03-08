Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) PT Lowered to $5.50

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at TD Cowen from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLNE. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $4.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.69 million, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 2.19. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $8.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.18.

In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $45,339.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,523.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,069 shares of company stock valued at $139,409. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

