Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

NYSE CWAN opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.25 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 45,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $876,531.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,828,212 shares in the company, valued at $171,002,466.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 45,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $876,531.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,828,212 shares in the company, valued at $171,002,466.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,058.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 796,336 shares of company stock worth $15,301,237 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

