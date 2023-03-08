CNO Financial Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for CNO Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CNO Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CNO opened at $25.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $973.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.10 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 365.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 250.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $433,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $433,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $85,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,673,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,591 shares of company stock worth $627,713 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.62%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Stories

