Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Patrick Alias Sells 4,375 Shares of Stock

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $216,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Patrick Alias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of Cognex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.00.

Cognex Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $80.30.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cognex by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Cognex by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

