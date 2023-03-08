Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 54,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 98.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 23.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 592,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,515,000 after buying an additional 111,617 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on PH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.25.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $359.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $364.26.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.