Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.95% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Price Performance

IHAK opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

