Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 743 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 5.2 %

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

