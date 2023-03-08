Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,893 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 45,731 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in BHP Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in BHP Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.47) to GBX 2,550 ($30.66) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.06) to GBX 2,510 ($30.18) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.08) to GBX 2,900 ($34.87) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.80%.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

