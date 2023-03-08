Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 400.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 26.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 924,949 shares of company stock valued at $53,411,641 in the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average is $52.47. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

