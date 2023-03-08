Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,982 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LendingClub by 84.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 251,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 367.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

LendingClub Stock Performance

NYSE:LC opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $944.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.37 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.