Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,471 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Illumina by 97.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 50.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 282.7% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $208.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.22 and a 200 day moving average of $208.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $371.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,186 shares of company stock worth $2,255,837. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.