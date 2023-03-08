Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 302 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in LPL Financial by 162.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 22.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LPLA. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $254.03 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.65 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.