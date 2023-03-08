Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,628 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in JD.com by 282.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 59,387 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth about $495,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 69.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 329.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 61,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 761.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 61,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 54,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JD. Barclays raised their target price on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.90. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $69.43. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 517.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

